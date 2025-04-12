Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton were too naive and not mature enough against Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler accused his side of being “naive” and lacking maturity as he apologised to fans following a 2-2 draw at home to beleaguered Leicester.

Albion were booed off at the Amex Stadium after their quest for European qualification was dealt a blow against lowly opposition almost certain to suffer Premier League relegation.

The ninth-placed Seagulls, who were seeking to bounce back from successive defeats to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, twice led thanks to a pair of Joao Pedro penalties.

But Caleb Okoli headed home his maiden goal in English football 16 minutes from time to snap second-bottom Leicester’s eight-match losing run after Stephy Mavididi ended the visitors’ 798-minute top-flight goal drought with a first-half equaliser.

“(We were) too naive, not mature enough, don’t react well on setbacks during the game, didn’t stick together, especially in the final part of the game, therefore we didn’t deserve to win,” said Hurzeler, whose team are five points adrift of seventh place, having played more games than their closest rivals.

“I won’t say that’s it (for Europe) but we shouldn’t talk about Europe if we play like this.

“When you shoot two goals at home then it should be enough to win this game.”

Having squandered a host of chances, including twice hitting the woodwork, Brighton were fortunate to escape with a point as Bilal El Khannouss struck the right post in the 87th minute during a strong finish from the Foxes.

“If the fans decide to boo, it’s their decision,” said Hurzeler. “They have the right to boo whenever they want.

“It was not our best performance, especially the second half. We didn’t give them what they deserve.

“We have to apologise and do it better next time.”

Leicester’s first point and league goal since a 2-1 victory at Tottenham on January 26 ensured the club cannot be relegated this weekend.

The Foxes sit 14 points from safety with only 18 left to play for.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed relief at halting the losing run and the goal drought and felt his side were unlucky not to leave Sussex victorious.

“It was an excellent performance where two cycles have been broken…on the goals and on the results,” said the Dutchman, whose team suffered a limp 3-0 home loss to Newcastle on Monday.

“It was a spirited performance, it was a performance how I like to see it and we haven’t seen enough of it over the past weeks.

“When you’re in a cycle like this and criticised – rightly so – it gets in the heads of the players.

“And you’re going to think that you’re never going to get out of this cycle again; the negativity of the run of games that we weren’t able to win or get points on the scoreboard.

“Both cycles have been broken by acting now and changing behaviour and forgetting everything that happened.

“Today was a great reaction from the players.”