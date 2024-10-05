Brighton vs Tottenham betting tips

Spurs to win & BTTS - 9/4 William Hill

Dominic Solanke to score at any time - 17/10 BetMGM

Brighton go in search of their first league win in five games on Sunday when they welcome Tottenham to the Amex Stadium for Sunday’s late game (kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

After winning their opening two games against Everton and Manchester United, the Seagulls have picked up just three points from the last four games.

They drew against Arsenal, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest before losing 4-2 last weekend against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs, on the other hand, have won their last two league games against Brentford and United, scoring three goals in both games with Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke finding the back of the net in each fixture.

Spurs go into the trip to the south coast fresh from a 2-1 victory against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League, with goals from Pape Sarr and Johnson adding to last week’s 3-0 win over Qarabag.

It remains to be seen how they recover from Thursday’s game, but betting sites have Ange Postecoglous men down as favourites for this one at a best-price of 5/4.

Just one place and one point currently separates the two sides in the Premier League table with Spurs leading the way in eighth place with 10 points so far.

Tottenham have scored 17 times in all competitions this season and with both teams in the top 10 for expected goals, shots per game and big chances created, a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium would come as a huge surprise.

A draw in general is unlikely as just one of the 14 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Tottenham has finished all square (1-1 in April 2018), with Spurs winning nine to the Seagulls’ four.

The fact that Spurs have managed an impressive 45 shots on target from their six games means it could be a busy afternoon for Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal, especially if the Seagulls employ a similar high defensive line to the one that failed so badly in the first half against Chelsea.

Verbruggen has made four appearances so far, keeping one clean sheet, conceding seven and making 11 saves, and he will expect some more of the same on Sunday. Spurs shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario, on the other hand, has played six, kept two clean sheets, conceded five and made 14 saves.

Vicario hasn’t always looked secure though and Brighton, who have scored two or more in their last three games in all competitions, will ask questions of this Tottenham defence.

Both teams have scored in three of the last four meetings between the two sides, while Spurs have won two of their last three visits to Brighton. It’s a combination that jumps out for a lot of reasons when looking at this game on football betting sites and could be a solid option on Sunday.

Brighton vs Tottenham prediction 1: Spurs to win & BTTS - 9/4 William Hill

Brighton v Tottenham tips: Solanke to score again

Dominic Solanke’s life at Spurs didn’t get off to the best start following his big-money move from Bournemouth, rolling his ankle on his debut and missing the next two games.

But since then, he’s scored three in three and led the line brilliantly at Old Trafford without strike partner and skipper Son Heung-min.

Since the start of last season, the only Englishmen with more Premier League goals than Solanke (21) are Cole Palmer (28) and Ollie Watkins (23), which is why interim manager Lee Carsley has named him in his latest England squad and he will be looking for his first cap since 2017.

The Spurs forward is looking to find the net in three consecutive appearances for the first time since December 2023.

Brighton v Tottenham prediction 2: Solanke to score at any time - 13/8 Bet365

Responsible gambling

Whether you are having a bet on Brighton vs Tottenham or any other sporting event, it’s imperative to remember to gamble responsibly.

It’s important to stay in control of your betting, which can become addictive if punters aren’t careful. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer bettors tools, like deposit limits, reality checks, and self exclusion options, to help them maintain control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.