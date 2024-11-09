Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Amex Stadium as Phil Foden starts
Pep Guardiola’s men hope to move to the top of the table with a win against the Seagulls
Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League hoping to put in a similar performance to their outing against Liverpool last weekend.
Although the Seagulls lost that match 2-1 they took the lead against Arne Slot’s side and made the current league leaders work hard for their victory and will hope to replicate that against Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions. Before the Liverpool game Brighton were on a three-match unbeaten run and will hope to capitalise on a weakened City side.
Guardiola’s men defeated Southampton 1-0 at the end of October but have lost their last three games. Tottenham defeated them in the Carabao Cup before Bournemouth won 2-1 in their last Premier League outing and Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP hammered them 4-1 in the Champions League. Can they end that streak today?
Follow all the action as Brighton take on Manchester City with our live blog below:
Brighton vs Man City line-ups
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck
Subs: Steele, Grude, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley
Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments