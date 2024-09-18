Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726692004

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 18 September 2024 12:45
Comments
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726691977

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

18 September 2024 21:39
1726691968

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

18 September 2024 21:39
1726691815

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Simon Adingra is caught offside.

18 September 2024 21:36
1726691765

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 September 2024 21:36
1726691677

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.

18 September 2024 21:34
1726691666

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

18 September 2024 21:34
1726691648

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jørgen Strand Larsen is caught offside.

18 September 2024 21:34
1726691613

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18 September 2024 21:33
1726691608

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).

18 September 2024 21:33
1726691557

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

18 September 2024 21:32

