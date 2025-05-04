Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 04 May 2025 07:00 EDT
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

4 May 2025 12:00

