Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Brighton 0-0 Ipswich Town: It finished goalless despite chances for both teams
Brighton & Hove Albion kept up their unbeaten start to the season but dropped their first home points as a plucky Ipswich Town held out for a fortunate goalless draw in the Premier League.
Brighton stayed in third place with eight points from four matches but will consider this an opportunity missed as they dominated proceedings but failed to find the net.
Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric proved key for newly promoted Ipswich as they won their second point of the season to add to the first that they picked up in their last league game at home to Fulham before the international break.
Muric made a series of saves as desperate defending kept their hosts at bay.
It's all over at the AMEX as Brighton are held to a 0-0 stalemate against Ipswich. The Seagulls maintain their unbeaten Premier League record so far this season but they will be frustrated not to claim a win. Muric was vital in keeping Ipswich in the contest throughout with saves from Welbeck, Mitoma and Rutter, as his defenders battled their way to a draw. An incredible 21 Brighton shots and an xG of 1.62 could not secure the all-important goal as a dogged Ipswich still await their first Premier League victory of the campaign.
Yellow Card Bart Verbruggen
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-0 IPSWICH TOWN
Ipswich are throwing everything at keeping Brighton out with O'Shea and Greaves brilliantly marshalling the defence as we tick towards the final whistle.
Three minutes added on here
Ferguson is given room to turn just outside the Ipswich area but his strike flashes wide of Muric's post.
Yellow Card Joël Ivo Veltman
Morsy is replaced by Luonogo for the final minutes
Substitution Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson Conor Mark Chaplin
Substitution Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck Evan Joe Ferguson
