Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Crawley Town in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0.
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0.
Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Julio.
Offside, Crawley Town. Junior Quitirna is caught offside.
Jack Roles (Crawley Town) is shown the red card.
Foul by Jack Roles (Crawley Town).
Offside, Crawley Town. Ade Adeyemo is caught offside.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Mark O’Mahony is caught offside.
Foul by Jack Roles (Crawley Town).
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0. Mark O’Mahony (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
