Liveupdated1724796608

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Crawley Town in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791196

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791185

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791147

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Julio.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724790965

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Offside, Crawley Town. Junior Quitirna is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790884

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Jack Roles (Crawley Town) is shown the red card.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790882

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Foul by Jack Roles (Crawley Town).

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790839

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Offside, Crawley Town. Ade Adeyemo is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790789

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Mark O’Mahony is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790735

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Foul by Jack Roles (Crawley Town).

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790600

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crawley Town

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0. Mark O’Mahony (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

27 August 2024 21:30

