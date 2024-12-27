Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Friday 27 December 2024 12:30 EST
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

In a similar run of form to their hosts, Brentford have recently suffered four defeats from five games across all competitions. Despite being inside the bottom half of the Premier League, Thomas Frank's men are still one of the division's highest scorers; yet they were unable to find the net last week, losing 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. While that was their the first league loss on home turf, the Bees have not travelled well - one away point is the lowest tally in England's top flight.

27 December 2024 19:05

Brighton come into their final home fixture of 2024 on a five-game winless run, including last week's 1-1 draw with West Ham and a 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Crystal Palace - the latter was the Seagulls' first league loss at the Amex this season. As a result, Fabian Hurzeler has seen his side slip down to 10th place in the Premier League table, just two points above today's visitors.

27 December 2024 19:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Brighton and Brentford at the Amex Stadium!

27 December 2024 19:02

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

27 December 2024 17:30

