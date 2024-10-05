Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 05:30 EDT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa today in the WSL:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Chasity Grant is caught offside.

5 October 2024 12:54

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 12:53

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

5 October 2024 12:52

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 12:52

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.

5 October 2024 12:51

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

5 October 2024 12:48

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

5 October 2024 12:48

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Marisa Olislagers.

5 October 2024 12:47

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

5 October 2024 12:47

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.

5 October 2024 12:44

