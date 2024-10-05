Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Broadfield Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa today in the WSL:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Chasity Grant is caught offside.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Noëlle Maritz (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jorelyn Carabalí.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Marisa Olislagers.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Nikita Parris (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.
