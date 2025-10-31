Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The article below is an excerpt from the members-only Friday edition of Miguel Delaney: Inside Football newsletter.

Each edition reflects on what truly matters in the modern game beyond the obvious talking points. There’s even a Q&A section – your chance to weigh in on whatever’s been happening on and off the pitch.

To read the full article and get my latest reporting, insight, and commentary delivered straight to your inbox, become a member here. A free edition is also sent on Mondays – you can sign up to this using the box above.

Jamestown Analytics offers the transfer silver bullet everyone wants – but only a few know their secrets, and even fewer can use it.

As one football executive was arduously negotiating transfer business on a tight budget last summer, they found themselves deluged with names and suggestions. There was a lot to sift through – but also a responsibility to do so, since the right player can be worth millions. It instantly prompted a realisation.

“Imagine just having a number that tells you how good they are,” the executive remarked to a colleague.

That, essentially, is what Brighton have. Those at Hearts – one of the clubs using the data – describe it as “a football cheat code”. The Edinburgh club’s revival this season has only added to the ever-growing discussion around the model. As Brighton take to the field against Leeds United, there will doubtless be talk of their data system and how it keeps replenishing and improving the team.

That, tellingly, is usually where the discussion stops. Brighton’s data is spoken of as some great elixir for the game, and yet almost nobody knows what it’s made of.

The mystique around it is all the more remarkable given its profound effect on the Premier League and beyond.

Chelsea would love to have it, given how much they’ve paid Brighton over the three years of the Clearlake ownership. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have become “obsessed” with it. It’s even part of one of English football’s most notorious fallouts – that between Brighton owner Tony Bloom and Brentford’s Matthew Benham.

Brighton have made hundreds of millions of pounds from this data, propelling themselves to another level as a club. And that looks set to continue.

This really is the difference everyone is desperate to uncover.

Part of it, however, is that it’s not even Brighton’s data at all. Bloom’s club are simply clients of Jamestown Analytics – who look set to become one of the most influential forces in football in the 21st century.

That’s where the secrets lie: in a data company said to be named simply after the street it’s based on.

How to sign up

open image in gallery Miguel Delaney's Inside Football newsletter lands in your inbox every Monday and Friday ( The Independent )

To receive Miguel Delaney: Inside Football, simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.

Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address to sign up.

To unlock the Friday edition and full access, click here to become a member.