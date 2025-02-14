Brighton v Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates as Blues look to maintain Champions League push
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are looking to secure a top-four spot, while Brighton are pushing for European football
Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League less than a week after the Seagulls earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup.
Karou Mitoma struck in the second half to book Brighton a place in the fifth round of the cup on Saturday night, with Chelsea unable to build on an early own goal from Bert Verbruggen.
But both sides will need to put that result behind them quickly as Enzo Maresca’s side visit the south coast again, with the visitors looking to consolidate their place in the top four and take themselves five points ahead of Manchester City.
Brighton sit in 10th ahead of kick-off, but they’re still just about in the hunt for European football as they trail seventh-placed Bournemouth by six points.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Caicedo commits a reckless foul on Mitoma as Brighton look to counter-attack, and the referee quickly brandishes a yellow card.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Chelsea look to react instantly as Neto finds Gusto on the edge of the penalty area. He works the ball onto his left foot and fires from range towards the top corner, but it whistles past the post.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Chelsea have the ball in the back of the net... but it won't count! Gusto clips a cross into the middle, and Enzo is there tussling with Veltman. The Brighton defender goes to ground, and Enzo heads home! But, the Argentinian midfielder is adjudged to have pushed Veltman. NO GOAL!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Chance! Cucurella delivers a fantastic ball into the penalty area, and it arrives at the feet of Neto at the back post, in plenty of space. He takes a touch before striking, but his effort is blocked from close range!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Chance for Chelsea now. Sancho plays a pass into the path of Neto and he drives at Mitoma, coming into the Brighton penalty area. He shifts it onto his left foot before unleashing, but it's comfortably over the bar.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
That was Mitoma's sixth Premier League goal of the season, more than any other Brighton player. This one will certainly be one of the best he's scored, with the touch to bring it down inch perfect.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Palmer plays a clever ball round the corner to Sancho and he drives down the left. He cuts inside onto his right foot and knocks it past Baleba, but Minteh is there to sweep up and clears for Brighton.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments