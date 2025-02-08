Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Seagulls hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the Blues
Brighton host Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round with the two Premier League teams set to clash at the Amex Stadium this evening.
Fabian Hurzeler has had to pick his players up after a 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest in the top-flight and the Seagulls boss will want to see a positive response from his players. Brighton have lost their last two matches but defeated Norwich 4-0 in the previous round and have the ability to cause problems for Chelsea if they find their form.
The Blues meanwhile earned a 2-1 victory over West Ham in their last outing having gone behind at Stamford Bridge. The Blues moved back into the top four with the win and will want to take a step closer to silverware by making it through the fourth round of this competition.
Brighton team news
Brighton’s Mats Wieffer is training again but Saturday's game is too soon for a return.
Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari both missed last Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest and are doubts for the game along with Pervis Estupinan.
Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Solly March are all out due to injury.
When is Brighton vs Chelsea?
The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
What TV channel is it on?
This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV4 in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.
Good afternoon
It’s an all Premier League clash in the FA Cup fourth round as Brighton take on Chelsea in tonight’s late kick off.
The Seagulls hope to get back to winning ways after an embarrassing 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their last outing and manager Fabian Hurzeler will hope a marquee win over Chelsea can boost his team’s confidence.
Chelsea’s 2-1 win over West Ham last time out sent them back into the Premier League’s top four and they’ll be hoping to continue that form into a strong cup run.
We’ll have all the build-up and updates for tonight’s clash, right here.
