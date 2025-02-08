Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight

Nkunku was always going to stay at Chelsea - Maresca

Brighton host Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round with the two Premier League teams set to clash at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Fabian Hurzeler has had to pick his players up after a 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest in the top-flight and the Seagulls boss will want to see a positive response from his players. Brighton have lost their last two matches but defeated Norwich 4-0 in the previous round and have the ability to cause problems for Chelsea if they find their form.

The Blues meanwhile earned a 2-1 victory over West Ham in their last outing having gone behind at Stamford Bridge. The Blues moved back into the top four with the win and will want to take a step closer to silverware by making it through the fourth round of this competition.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup with our live blog below: