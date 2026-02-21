James Milner breaks appearance record in Brighton win over Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton marked James Milner’s record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance with a much-needed 2-0 win at Brentford.

The pressure had mounted on Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler after a run of one league win in 13 and he again turned to veteran midfielder Milner in attempt to arrest a worrying run of results.

Milner’s inclusion meant he moved past Gareth Barry’s previous record of 653 appearances in the competition and it proved an occasion to remember all round for Brighton after first-half goals by Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

Gomez scored in the 30th minute to end the visitors’ three-match run without a goal and Brentford captain Nathan Collins was at fault when Welbeck made it 2-0.

Collins’ poor clearance allowed Welbeck to fire home for his 10th goal this season before Milner’s special afternoon concluded in the 90th minute with a round of applause from both sets of supporters at Gtech Community Stadium.

History was made at Brentford with Milner given only his fifth start this season, but a wayward first pass was roundly cheered by Brentford fans.

Both goalkeepers were busy early on with Caoimhin Kelleher tested by visiting captain Lewis Dunk before Bart Verbruggen’s poor clearance went unpunished by Mathias Jensen.

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Kelleher spilled an effort by Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood soon after, which sparked a spell of dominance for the out-of-form Seagulls.

Milner was involved in the first clear-cut opportunity with a lovely chipped pass into Hinshelwood, who headed down for Kaoru Mitoma, but Kelleher kicked away his scuffed effort.

Another chance followed when Pascal Gross’ corner went through to the back post for Milner, but he lashed wide.

Mitoma sent another shot straight at Kelleher before Brentford responded with Jordan Henderson able to pick out Igor Thiago, who smashed off target.

open image in gallery ( Peter Tarry/PA Wire )

It failed to stop the momentum of Hurzeler’s team and they ended a three-match goal drought in the 30th minute.

A wonderful curled effort by Ferdi Kadioglu almost halted the run only for his strike to hit the crossbar, but Gomez reacted quickest to fire in the loose ball.

Vitaly Janelt fired off target for Brentford in response before home boss Keith Andrews was forced to bring off the injured Aaron Hickey.

Bees captain Collins was sent on but first involvement result in Brighton’s second goal in stoppage-time.

open image in gallery ( Peter Tarry/PA Wire )

Hinshelwood burst down the right and crossed into the area where Collins’ made a mess of an attempted back heel clearance and Welbeck fired home to make it 2-0.

Andrews reacted at half-time with Yehor Yarmoliuk and Kevin Schade introduced, but it failed to spark Brentford into life.

Substitute Collins directed one header wide before Mikkel Damsgaard was turned to in the 67th minute.

It momentarily lifted Brentford but Jensen could only head off target before Dango Ouattara flicked over from Thiago’s knock-down.

Verbruggen denied Damsgaard late on and produced an even better stop to prevent an own goal by Joel Veltman to ensure Brighton claimed a first victory in seven before Milner celebrated passionately in front of the away fans after full-time.