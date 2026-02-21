Tammy Abraham rescues Aston Villa with late strike against Leeds
Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds: Anton Stach’s sent the visitors ahead but Abraham netted his first goal for Villa to salvage a point
Tammy Abraham netted his first Premier League goal since returning to Aston Villa to rescue a late 1-1 draw against Leeds at Villa Park.
Daniel Farke thought his side had picked up a precious three points to further strengthen their bid to stay in the league but Abraham’s late equaliser helped Villa’s Champions League hopes.
Leeds had won only once away from Elland Road but they oozed confidence at Villa Park and Anton Stach scored a stunning third free-kick of the season which gave the West Yorkshire outfit a deserved lead on his return to the starting fold following a hip injury.
Karl Darlow made three saves within minutes to keep their lead intact heading into the interval and Ollie Watkins’ offside goal came as further frustration to Unai Emery, before Emiliano Martinez’s save from Lukas Nmecha kept them in the game.
It looked like Villa would lose a third home game from their last four but they left it late to get on level terms as Abraham bundled in from a corner two minutes from time.
Leeds were denied a first victory away from home since a 3-1 win over Wolves at Molineux on September 20 but did stretch their unbeaten league run to three matches.
