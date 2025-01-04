Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners look to close gap to Liverpool
Arsenal are six points behind the league leaders Liverpool but can cut that to three with a win at Brighton
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Arsenal travel down south to face Brighton in the Premier League this evening, with the Gunners looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table.
Mikel Arteta’s side started the new year in convincing fashion as they came back from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 on New Year’s Day, and players and fans alike will believe they’re still firmly in the title race despite Liverpool’s six-point advantage and game in hand.
Meanwhile, Brighton are sitting in 10th despite some good results over the first half of the season, and the Seagulls will hope to start the new year in encouraging fashion having grabbed a promising 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the reverse fixture.
Follow all of the build-up from the Amex in our live blog below:
Brighton vs Arsenal
Arsenal can close the gap to Liverpool to just three points as they travel south to take on Brighton.
With Arne Slot’s league leaders not in action until Sunday against Manchester United, Mikel Arteta and his side will hope to put the pressure on with another win after opening 2025 with an impressive fightback against Brentford.
Their hosts are likely to prove tricky opposition, though, having secured a draw in the reverse fixture in a game that saw Declan Rice controversially dismissed.
A run of seven games without a win has rather squandered a strong start under Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton will be keen to regather momentum as the second half of the Premier League season begins.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Brighton host Arsenal in Saturday’s late kick off.
The Seagulls are without a win in seven matches though they have drawn their last three league games against West Ham, Brentford and most recently Aston Villa. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are in decent form but haven’t been able to convert their nice play in positive results and will hope to change that against the Gunners today.
They have a difficult task on their hands however. Arsenal are one of the most in-form sides in the league. They are unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions and have won their last three league games by an aggregate score of 9-2. Gabriel Jesus is back to his best goalscoring form and Mikel Arteta’s men have so far managed to limit the loss of Bukayo Saka to injury.
But how will today’s encounter at the Amex Stadium turn out?
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and match action throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments