Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Brentford move up to ninth in the Premier League table with a 5-3 victory over Wolves who are still looking for their first Premier League win of the season. The Bees got off to a fast start again with a goal inside two minutes courtesy of a Collins header. It took only two minutes for Wolves to respond through Cunha but the hosts re-stored their lead from the penalty spot. Mbeumo converted after Lemina had fouled Collins inside the penalty area. Pinnock headed home on the stroke of half-time to give the hosts a two-goal advantage going into the second half. Wolves searched for a route back into the match but Thomas Frank's side held firm. They wrapped up the three points in the 90th minute thanks to Carvalho's first Premier League goal of the season. Ait-Nouri pulled another goal back in stoppage time with a fine run and finish but Brentford deservedly took all three points. Wolves stay bottom of the table heading into the international break and they have Manchester City up next. Brentford meanwhile travel to Manchester United. Brentford had an xG of 4.09 compared to Wolves' 0.84. Thanks for joining me and goodbye.
Substitution Kristoffer Vassbakk Köpp Ajer Mads Roerslev Rasmussen
Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Yunus Emre Konak
Goal Fábio Leandro Freitas Gouveia de Carvalho
An in-swinging cross from Guedes is headed goalwards by Dawson but Flekken comfortably claims and the goalkeeper will take the sting out of the game and run down the clock.
Janelt is booked for a late tug of the shirt on a Wolves player to stop any further progress towards the penalty area.
Mbeumo is fouled on the edge of the penalty area and the hosts have a free-kick in a dangerous position. Mbeumo and Damsgaard stand over the ball and it is the former who takes. The free-kick goes over the wall but also over the crossbar.
