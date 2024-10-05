Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 08:00 EDT
Comments
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford move up to ninth in the Premier League table with a 5-3 victory over Wolves who are still looking for their first Premier League win of the season. The Bees got off to a fast start again with a goal inside two minutes courtesy of a Collins header. It took only two minutes for Wolves to respond through Cunha but the hosts re-stored their lead from the penalty spot. Mbeumo converted after Lemina had fouled Collins inside the penalty area. Pinnock headed home on the stroke of half-time to give the hosts a two-goal advantage going into the second half. Wolves searched for a route back into the match but Thomas Frank's side held firm. They wrapped up the three points in the 90th minute thanks to Carvalho's first Premier League goal of the season. Ait-Nouri pulled another goal back in stoppage time with a fine run and finish but Brentford deservedly took all three points. Wolves stay bottom of the table heading into the international break and they have Manchester City up next. Brentford meanwhile travel to Manchester United. Brentford had an xG of 4.09 compared to Wolves' 0.84. Thanks for joining me and goodbye.

5 October 2024 17:03

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 5-3 WOLVES

5 October 2024 16:56

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

5 October 2024 16:53

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal Rayan Aït-Nouri

5 October 2024 16:52

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution Kristoffer Vassbakk Köpp Ajer Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

5 October 2024 16:52

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Yunus Emre Konak

5 October 2024 16:51

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal Fábio Leandro Freitas Gouveia de Carvalho

5 October 2024 16:50

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

An in-swinging cross from Guedes is headed goalwards by Dawson but Flekken comfortably claims and the goalkeeper will take the sting out of the game and run down the clock.

5 October 2024 16:49

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Janelt is booked for a late tug of the shirt on a Wolves player to stop any further progress towards the penalty area.

5 October 2024 16:48

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mbeumo is fouled on the edge of the penalty area and the hosts have a free-kick in a dangerous position. Mbeumo and Damsgaard stand over the ball and it is the former who takes. The free-kick goes over the wall but also over the crossbar.

5 October 2024 16:47

Comments

