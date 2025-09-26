Brentford vs Manchester United betting tips

Man Utd to win, both teams to score - 13/5 Ladbrokes

Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist - 1/1 Bet365

Manchester United travel south to face Brentford in this weekend’s early kick-off, with Ruben Amorim’s side hoping to build on a positive result last week against Chelsea.

The win over the Blues means United rose to 11th place in the Premier League, though they are still yet to record back-to-back league wins under Amorim since his tenure began last November.

Despite this surprising stat, the Red Devils are odds on favourites to win this weekend, with betting sites pricing a Brentford as fairly large home underdogs.

However, these Premier League odds make for less surprising reading considering Brentford’s recent form, with the Bees currently sitting in 17th with just four points after last week’s heavy London derby loss to Fulham.

New boss Keith Andrews has struggled somewhat as he adapts to his new job in the wake of Thomas Frank’s departure to Tottenham, though the 2-2 home draw to Chelsea a fortnight ago shows the Bees remain capable of troubling the league’s top sides at home.

And it could well be a pivotal week for both managers, with questions around Amorim potentially re-circling if the visitors were to slip to a loss at the Gtech.

Brentford vs Man United prediction: Visitors to win back-to-back league games for first time under Amorim

Perhaps the most surprising ‘record’ that United have managed to earn under Amorim is that the team are still yet to secure consecutive league wins since the Portuguese started his tenure last November.

Remarkably, each win so far has been followed by a draw or loss, though the visitors have the perfect chance to put that record right this week after the win over Chelsea last week.

They are helped by a fixture against a struggling Brentford side, with the Bees having won just one league game so far (along with three losses and one draw).

While the draw with Chelsea showed that Brentford can still produce solid performances against top sides, the loss to Sunderland showed quite the opposite, and Andrews’ side have conceded 10 goals across their first five matches – which is the third highest total in the league, behind only the bottom two of West Ham and Wolves.

While United have only scored six goals over their first five, two of those games came against Arsenal and Manchester City, and it’ll be interesting to see if Amorim’s new-look attack can click in the capital.

Nevertheless, United have conceded at least one goal in every game so far, having let in eight across their opening five games.

With that in mind, though we think United should be strong enough to get the win and end their hoodoo of not winning back-to-back games, we do think the Bees will put up a pretty good fight and find the net.

And football betting sites have this result as the most likely, so we think it offers good value all things considered.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction 1: Man Utd to win, both teams to score - 13/5 Ladbrokes

Brentford vs Manchester United betting tip: Mbeumo to haunt the Bees

Bryan Mbeumo was the subject of a minor transfer saga last summer as the Cameroon winger joined United from Brentford, with his new club paying over £70m to secure the services of a player who was one of the league’s best in 2024/25.

The 25-year-old has settled into life at Old Trafford well, and despite some disappointing United displays at times this season, he has offered a consistently high level of performance so far in 2025/26.

While he only has one goal so far this term – scored in the 3-2 win over Burnley – his consistent level means he is always a threat, as was the case when he ran clean through early on against Chelsea to lure Robert Sanchez into receiving a red card.

While Bruno Fernandes remains one of the biggest threats in the United side, his odds of 10/11 don’t offer great value, and nor do Benjamin Sesko’s (who is at 9/5 to score anytime despite not registering a goal so far).

With that in mind, we feel there’s a good chance Mbeumo will come back to haunt his old club, so we think a wager on the former Bees forward to score or assist presents good value.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction 2: Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist - 1/1 Bet365

Brentford vs Manchester United team news

Brentford vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

Brentford vs Manchester United free bets

New customers can secure £50 in free bets by signing up for Betfred and betting on Brentford vs Manchester United this weekend.

To claim the free bet offer, customers can use the link below before entering the Betfred promo code BETFRED50.

Users must then deposit £10 and bet £10 on a Brentford vs Manchester United market or any other sport with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets paid out in five installments of £10.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on Brentford vs Manchester United on Saturday, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

NHS Help

GamCare

Gamblers Anonymous

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.