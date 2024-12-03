Brentford unveil new ticket scheme to keep football affordable for young fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brentford have unveiled a new scheme that will cap ticket prices for travelling young fans in a bid to “keep football affordable for the next generation”.

For the rest of the Premier League season, visiting supporters of away sides at the Gtech Community Stadium and fans of Thomas Frank’s team that follow Brentford away will pay no more than £10 to attend fixtures if they are under the age of 18.

Currently, tickets can cost as much as £25 at away matches for youngsters, with a £30 cap in place for all away supporters in the English top flight.

Brentford’s announcement comes after protests took place at a number of grounds, including Old Trafford, over rising prices for match tickets and season tickets at clubs.

“Incredible away support makes a massive difference to us,” Brentford manager Frank said. “The energy and noise from our travelling fans inspires the players and creates an atmosphere that has helped us get some top, top results over the last few years.

“This is a great initiative that is about the future of football. We’re making it easier for young fans to be part of those special moments and be on the journey with us. We know that seeing us win a long way from home gives memories that last forever.”

“Togetherness with our fans, both home and away, is crucial to what we’re building here and I hope this will help us see full away ends at our matches for the rest of the season.”

Manchester United last week communicated a controversial mid-season decision to raise ticket prices to £66 per match without concessions for children or pensioners, prompting protests ahead of the clash with Everton.