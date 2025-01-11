Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 08:00 EST
Comments
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford
Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Brentford 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

11 January 2025 16:57

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

11 January 2025 16:55

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Brentford).

11 January 2025 16:54

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Brentford).

11 January 2025 16:52

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

11 January 2025 16:51

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11 January 2025 16:50

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Nathanael Ogbeta replaces Callum Wright.

11 January 2025 16:48

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 16:48

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 January 2025 16:47

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

11 January 2025 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in