Brentford need a response when they host Manchester City in the Premier League tonight following a shock 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round.

Thomas Frank made a whole heap of changes for that cup game and the Bees were surprised by Morgan Whittaker’s 82nd minute strike which was enough to send the Championship club intothe next round. Brentford now take on City with hopes of moving into the top half of the table though Pep Guardiola’s men have seemingly rediscovered their form.

Man City have won their last three matches in all competitions including an 8-0 hammering over League Two side Salford City in the FA Cup at the weekend. Guardiola is unlikely to call on club captain Kyle Walker who has requested a transfer away from the club but there are plenty of options for the manager to secure the three points tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s Premier League fixture:

When is Brentford vs Man City?

Brentford vs Manchester City will kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday 14 January at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

How can I watch it?

Team News

Brentford are boosted by the returns of defensive duo Rico Henry and Ben Mee who will be available for the match against Manchester City. Thomas Frank confirmed that his squad is the same as against Southampton at the start of January with Vitaly Janelt and Christian Norgaard back. Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes and Aaron Hickey remain sidelined.

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out naming Kyle Walker in the Manchester City squad despite the club captain wanting to leave during the January transfer window. Rodri, Oscar Bobb, John Stones and Ruben Dias are all on the sidelines with injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken; Janelt, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho; Haaland

Prediction

Manchester City may not be back to their best just yet but Pep Guardiola’s men seem to have turned a corner in terms of form and should be able to take control against the Bees. Brentford will feel they have a chance if they begin the match strongly so an upset cannot be ruled out.

Brentford 1-2 Man City.

