Brentford vs Man City live: Pep Guardiola’s side bid to capitalise on Liverpool disarray
City travel to London looking to bounce back from midweek disappointment in a clash against Keith Andrews’ Bees
Manchester City travel to west London to take on Brentford this afternoon looking to hang on to the coattails of the Premier League’s high-flyers.
City currently sit eighth, six points behind new league leaders Arsenal after beating Burnley 5-1 last weekend in a match that was harder work than the final scoreline suggests. But Liverpool’s last-gasp defeat to Chelsea indicated plenty of cracks in the defending champions’ armour and City will look to close the gap to their unconvincing rivals today.
Pep Guardiola’s men endured Champions League disappointment in midweek as Eric Dier’s controversial 90th-minute penalty earned Monaco a point despite the unstoppable Erling Haaland scoring twice to take his goal tally to a faintly ludicrous 17 in 10 games for club and country this season.
New Brentford boss Keith Andrews had seen his side struggle at the start of this season, languishing down near the relegation zone, but an impressive 3-1 triumph over the hapless Man United last weekend came as a boon and they’ll hope to spring an upset over the blue half of Manchester today.
Follow all the latest updates and action with our live blog here:
Brentford early team news
For Brentford, both Reiss Nelson (illness) and Fabio Carvalho (knee) are set to return this weekend. Meanwhile, Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring) are both back on the grass and Nunes could be fit for a place on the bench against City.
Bees boss Keith Andrews must decide whether to stick with the 4-3-3 that got a result against Manchester United last weekend or revert to the 3-5-2 that he has used against tougher opposition like Chelsea. Kristoffer Ajer would likely come in for Dango Ouattara if he decides on the latter.
Predicted Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4.25pm BST on the former and 4pm on the latter. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Brentford v Man City?
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 5 October at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm BST.
Brentford vs Man City
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action which sees Manchester City travel to Brentford in the hopes of closing the gap on the league leaders.
Liverpool’s last-minute loss to Chelsea on Saturday means that Arsenal now top the table and the reigning Premier League champions have questions that need answering over the upcoming international break.
Their downturn in form has blown the title race wide open and Pep Guardiola’s side must now capitalise. City come into the match six points behind the Gunners but can cut that to three with a victory over the Bees.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.
