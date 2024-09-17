Brentford vs Leyton Orient LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leyton Orient in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Brentford 3, Leyton Orient 1.
Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Leyton Orient 1.
Attempt missed. Tony Yogane (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Schade with a cross.
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Lewis Warrington.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom James.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jayden Sweeney.
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
