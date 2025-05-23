Ex-Man United starlet Brandon Williams spared jail over high-speed crash
The 24-year-old was spotted driving at almost 100mph shortly before his Audi A3 collided with a Ford Fiesta in Cheshire
Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has received a suspended 14-month jail sentence for dangerous driving after he reached almost 100mph seconds before crashing into another car.
His sentence is suspended for two years, and he has also been slapped with a three-year driving ban along with the requirement to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.
Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, in August 2023. His vehicle collided with a Ford Fiesta before crashing into the central reservation.
In March, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no insurance.
Williams was on loan at Ipswich Town at the time of incident, with it occurring 10 months before Manchester United announced his departure following the expiry of his contract.
The full-back broke through at Old Trafford six years ago, handed his debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before going on to make 51 appearances for United.
He previously revealed that the attention he received so early on in his career was “too much” for him, but did express his desire to return to football having considered quitting.
Additional reporting from PA.