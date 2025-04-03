Brandon Williams keen to return after considering quitting football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has revealed he considered quitting football but is now keen to return.

The 24-year-old has taken a break from the game since being released by United last summer.

He is currently awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance at Chester Crown Court last month.

Williams crashed his car while driving in an erratic manner and at speeds of up to 99mph near Handforth, Cheshire, with a balloon at his mouth on August 20, 2023, according to the Crown Prosecution service (CPS).

Left-back Williams has not played a competitive game since December 2023, when he was on loan at Ipswich.

Speaking on ‘Fozcast’, a podcast featuring former United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster, Williams said: “I wasn’t happy to sit out for a season. I was prepared to have a break, I just didn’t know how long that break was going to be or how long I needed that break for.

“When looking back now, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have the break. I don’t think I would even be training now. I literally think I would have just…”

When asked if he would have finished with football, he said: “Yes, I think so.”

Williams, who also had a spell on loan at Norwich during the 2021-22 campaign, added that the attention he received after breaking into the United first team in 2019 “just got too much for me”.

“I just lost all of normality, I couldn’t do things,” he said. “You get people following you.”

He is now training in the hope of finding a way back into the game but admitted he has not spoken to his agent for “maybe a year”.

He added that he has received interest from other clubs in England, Europe and the United States.