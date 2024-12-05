Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs face Dominic Solanke decision

✕ Close 'Don't write off Sonny' - Postecoglou backs Spurs' captain

Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium tonight as both sides look to climb the Premier League table amid mixed results of late.

The hosts beat Wolves 4-2 in a frantic match last weekend to climb up to 13th ahead of the midweek fixtures, and Andoni Iraola’s side have surprised both fans and pundits alike with their quality at times this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw with Fulham which took them to seventh ahead of the next round of fixtures, with the Australian once again coming in for criticism in some parts after his team followed a scintillating 4-0 win over Manchester City with another poor result.

And with just two points separating the two teams at kick-off, it promises to be an intriguing contest on the south coast that gives both sides the chance to improve their position. Follow all of the latest from the Vitality Stadium in our live blog below: