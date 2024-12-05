Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs face Dominic Solanke decision
Just two points separate Bournemouth and Tottenham as Dominic Solanke returns to face his former club
Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium tonight as both sides look to climb the Premier League table amid mixed results of late.
The hosts beat Wolves 4-2 in a frantic match last weekend to climb up to 13th ahead of the midweek fixtures, and Andoni Iraola’s side have surprised both fans and pundits alike with their quality at times this season.
Ange Postecoglou’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw with Fulham which took them to seventh ahead of the next round of fixtures, with the Australian once again coming in for criticism in some parts after his team followed a scintillating 4-0 win over Manchester City with another poor result.
And with just two points separating the two teams at kick-off, it promises to be an intriguing contest on the south coast that gives both sides the chance to improve their position. Follow all of the latest from the Vitality Stadium in our live blog below:
‘Obviously they have beaten City and Arsenal'
Ange Postecoglou on facing Bournemouth:
“Obviously they have beaten Manchester City and Arsenal at their place, so a good challenge. We had a tough game up there last year, we did well and we had a tough game against them here.
“One of those sides where there’s a real consistency in performance and approach. You know that you’re in for a battle, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Dominic Solanke could face old club Bournemouth after illness
Ange Postecoglou, speaking yesterday, on his team news:
“Dom’s due to train today. He’s still not 100 per cent but he’s definitely improved from the weekend, so we’ll see how he goes through training today. The other injured guys are inching closer but not available.”
What is the Tottenham team news?
Ange Postecoglou is hopeful that he may be able to welcome back Dominic Solanke after the striker missed the weekend fixture with Fulham due to illness. Archie Gray should also be available having recovered from a knock, but Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (toe), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Micky Moore (virus) and Richarlison (hamstring) remain out.
What is the Bournemouth team news?
Andoni Iraola confirmed that there are no new fitness concerns within the Bournemouth squad, with Antoine Semenyo back available after suspension. Lewis Cook has been able to train after a muscular problem but a cautious approach is likely to be taken.
When is Bournemouth vs Tottenham?
Bournemouth vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday 5 December at the Vitality Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium looking to build on a big away win at Wolves.
Andoni Iraola’s side enjoyed a strange outing at Molineux that saw Justin Kluivert strike thrice from the penalty spot in a 4-2 victory that leaves them eyeing the top half of the table.
Spurs, meanwhile, suffered a set back in a home draw against Fulham as they failed to build on such an encouraging performance against Manchester City.
With the chase for European places fierce in a competitive Premier League season, Ange Postecoglou will be keen to avoid another poor result as the London club travel south.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments