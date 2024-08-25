Milos Kerkez tackles Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy ( Reuters )

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday and spoil their hosts’ 125th anniversary celebrations.

Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.

Newcastle advanced to four points from their opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew their opener at Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark their anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.