Bournemouth vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result and final score as VAR rules out Dango Ouattara goal
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday and spoil their hosts’ 125th anniversary celebrations.
Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.
Newcastle advanced to four points from their opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew their opener at Nottingham Forest.
Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark their anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.
A dramatic finish to the game as Bournemouth and Newcastle finishes 1-1. The hosts believed that they had won the game with an Ouattara header from a corner but it was ruled out for a handball, but Bournemouth would argue it was his shoulder. The hosts will feel their performance deserved all three points after they took the lead in the first-half after Tavernier turned the ball into the net after Bournemouth won the ball from Joelinton with a perfect press and Semenyo drove into the penalty area to cross the ball across the six-yard box to Tavernier to make it 1-0. While Newcastle will feel their equaliser was justified by their control of possession, 60 percent. Gordon got onto to a cross from Barnes with the ball swinging towards the back post for Gordon to apply the finish to make it 1-1. The hosts believed they secured victory in the final minutes to celebrate the week of their 125th birthday perfectly but it was ruled out by VAR. And Iraola’s side will feel their XG of 2.23 from their 16 shots, four of them on target should have earned them the victory, compared to the 1.61 xG from Newcastle’s 14 shots, five of them on target. Howe will be wondering what he has to do to earn his first victory against his former side but he will be happy to have left with a point after a poor performance away in Bournemouth.
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED
One of Bournemouth's staff members has been shown a red for his complaints at Joelinton’s challenge on Neto.
Sinisterra fired his effort towards goal after a Bournemouth counter attack. The ball played wide to the attacker but he fired straight at Pope and the ball is turned for a corner.
GOOAALLLL!!! Bournemouth have won it! Ouattara rises highest to meet Cook's outswinging corner and plants home a finish to send the home crowd into raptures!
GOAL DENIED! Bournemouth thought they had the perfect gift on their 125th birthday week make it 2-1 at the death. Ouattara scored from a corner. VAR ruled it as a handball, but Bournemouth would argue it was the shoulder. So, the score remains level to break Bournemouth hearts.
Yellow Card Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira
Goal Dango Aboubacar Faissal Ouattara
Newcastle almost steal it at the death. An effort by Guimaraes from the edge of the penalty area. The Newcastle captain bent the ball towards the top left corner of the Bournemouth goal but at full stretch Neto parried it away for a corner.
Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala
