Bournemouth v Man Utd LIVE: Team news and line-ups as hosts chase much-needed Premier League win
Can Manchester United build momentum ahead of their Europa League semi-final?
Bournemouth will hope to reignite their charge for a European qualification place as they host Manchester United in the Premier League.
With only a few weeks left in the season, Andoni Iraola’s side have slipped slightly back from the pack of potential top-five finishers, with hopes of a first-ever continental campaign beginning to fade. Victory here may be a must to put the pressure on Aston Villa and those ahead of them after a difficult recent run for the south-coast club.
This may offer a good opportunity to get back on track, with the visitors perhaps focussing their attention elsewhere. A two-legged Europa League semi-final looms for Ruben Amorim and his squad as they prepare to travel to Bilbao on Thursday, with a number of defensive injuries cause for concern for the Portuguese manager as he considers his options ahead of that last-four encounter.
Follow all of the latest from the Vitality Stadium
Is the game on TV?
When is Bournemouth vs Manchester United?
Bournemouth vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 27 April at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Predicted line-ups
Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Amass; Garnacho, Hojlund, Obi-Martin.
Team news
Enes Unal and Ryan Christie have been ruled out for the rest of the season for Bournemouth, who may also be without Luis Sinisterra.
Diogo Dalot may not play again this season after sustaining a calf issue. In better news for Manchester United, both Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are nearing a return. This game comes too soon for young defender Ayden Heaven.
Bournemouth will hope to halt their slide towards a bottom-half finish as they welcome struggling Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium.
Having once harboured hopes of a top-five finish, Bournemouth have won just once in their last eight Premier League outings to harm their chances of securing European football next season.
Their visitors aren’t exactly in great form themselves, though, with Ruben Amorim’s side fortunate for the plight of the promoted sides in preventing them from having to look over their shoulder at those below.
The Europa League semi-final is surely now their focus, but this offers an opportunity for Manchester United to build momentum ahead of Thursday’s first leg in Bilbao.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United.
The Cherries are still hunting European football this season, while United are merely playing for pride at this point after a dramatic downturn in form domestically.
And we’ll have all the latest updates and team news right here.
