Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Bournemouth vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as City try to stay top

Pep Guardiola’s City try to stay top fo the Premier League table with a tricky trip to face Bournemouth

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 November 2024 10:18 EDT
Erling Haaland will hope to steer Man City to victory
Erling Haaland will hope to steer Man City to victory (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City will try to stay top of the Premier League table when they travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are going for an unprecedented fifth title in a row and have racked up seven wins and two draws from their nine league games so far to sit top of the early pile.

But they will be aware that Bournemouth put a serious dent in title rivals Arsenal with an impressive 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium just a fortnight ago and with injuries mounting, they could be ripe for the Cherries to pick off this afternoon.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

2 November 2024 13:00

