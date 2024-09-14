✕ Close Erik ten Hag says lunchtime kick-offs 'big disadvantage' for players

AFC Bournemouth couldn’t quite keep Chelsea at bay to claim a point in the Premier League on Saturday evening as a late Christopher Nkunku goal settled the match.

Both sides were well-matched in terms of endeavour and spells of attacking intent in the game, but while the Cherries missed their best chance - an Evanilson penalty saved by Robert Sanchez, after the goalkeeper had tripped the forward - the Blues had the artillery off the bench to ensure they could always have the potential to sneak one more opening. After Jadon Sancho came on for an impressive debut at half time, Joao Felix and then Nkunku also came on to give Bournemouth different problems - and the Frenchman found a way through late on.

Spinning in the box after a Sancho pass, Nkunku held off the last defender and coolly found the bottom corner with a low finish, giving Chelsea a hard-fought away win and a clean sheet to boot. That aside, the match was notable as a record-breaker for the most yellow cards shown in the Premier League era, 14 to players as well as carding both benches.

