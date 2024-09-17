Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Bloomfield Road
Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Match ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt blocked. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Rob Apter.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Foul by Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).
Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments