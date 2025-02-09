Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Blackburn vs Wolves LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goals updates after Matheus Cunha strikes

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 09 February 2025 09:15 EST
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 February 2025 14:18

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toti Gomes.

9 February 2025 14:14

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges replaces Adam Forshaw.

9 February 2025 14:13

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri replaces Nélson Semedo.

9 February 2025 14:13

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matheus Cunha with a cross following a fast break.

9 February 2025 14:12

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuri Ribeiro.

9 February 2025 14:12

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

9 February 2025 14:11

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 February 2025 14:10

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Attempt saved. Marshall Munetsi (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha with a through ball.

9 February 2025 14:09

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

9 February 2025 14:06

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in