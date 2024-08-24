Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724515085

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Oxford United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724514987

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Oxford United 1.

24 August 2024 16:56
1724514948

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Oxford United 1.

24 August 2024 16:55
1724514909

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Foul by Mark Harris (Oxford United).

24 August 2024 16:55
1724514892

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a headed pass following a fast break.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514847

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514829

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514814

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514748

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Makhtar Gueye.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514744

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Owen Dale (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514667

Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

24 August 2024 16:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in