Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Oxford United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Oxford United 1.
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Oxford United 1.
Foul by Mark Harris (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a headed pass following a fast break.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Makhtar Gueye.
Attempt missed. Owen Dale (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
