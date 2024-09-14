Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1726329483

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329171

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Bristol City 0.

14 September 2024 16:52
1726329135

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Bristol City 0.

14 September 2024 16:52
1726329040

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

George Tanner (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 16:50
1726328978

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City).

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328947

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Hand ball by Scott Twine (Bristol City).

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328782

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 16:46
1726328724

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley replaces Sondre Tronstad.

14 September 2024 16:45
1726328720

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Amario Cozier-Duberry replaces Ryan Hedges.

14 September 2024 16:45
1726328710

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Igor Tyjon replaces Yuki Ohashi.

14 September 2024 16:45
1726328653

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Scott Twine (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box.

14 September 2024 16:44

