1724797084

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791510

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Blackpool 2.

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791464

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Blackpool 2.

27 August 2024 21:44
1724791409

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

27 August 2024 21:43
1724791274

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:41
1724791131

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791080

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rankin-Costello.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791025

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724790999

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Yuki Ohashi is caught offside.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790850

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Attempt missed. Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790818

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

27 August 2024 21:33

