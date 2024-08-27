Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Blackpool 2.
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Blackpool 2.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges is caught offside.
Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rankin-Costello.
Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Yuki Ohashi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
