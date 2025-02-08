Birmingham vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as League One leaders plot shock

Eddie Howe sets sights on Newcastle glory in Carabao Cup final

Birmingham City host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight with the League One leaders looking to cause an upset and advance into the next round. .

Chris Davies’ side are four points clear at the top of the third division with two games in hand meaning there is a bit of breathing room to focus on progressing through the cup in what would be a be shock result should they defeat the Magpies today.

Newcastle are riding high after a 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup during the week which saw Eddie Howe’s team book their place in a second League Cup final in three years. Changes are expected from the Newcastle boss but with a break between this match and the next Premier League fixture Howe can focus his attention on another cup competition as the club seek to end their 70-year trophy drought.

