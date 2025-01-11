Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 05:00 EST
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Lincoln City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Lincoln City 1.

11 January 2025 13:53

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Lincoln City 1.

11 January 2025 13:51

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Attempt missed. Freddie Draper (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

11 January 2025 13:51

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

11 January 2025 13:50

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Attempt saved. Willum Willumsson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

11 January 2025 13:47

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Goal! Birmingham City 2, Lincoln City 1. Jovon Makama (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

11 January 2025 13:46

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 13:46

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Penalty Lincoln City. Lewis Montsma draws a foul in the penalty area.

11 January 2025 13:45

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 January 2025 13:45

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

11 January 2025 13:44

