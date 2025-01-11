Birmingham City vs Lincoln City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Lincoln City in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Lincoln City 1.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Attempt missed. Freddie Draper (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Attempt saved. Willum Willumsson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Lincoln City 1. Jovon Makama (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Penalty Lincoln City. Lewis Montsma draws a foul in the penalty area.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments