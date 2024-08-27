Birmingham City vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Fulham in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.
Attempt missed. Willum Willumsson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ayumu Yokoyama.
Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City).
Adama Traoré (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Marc Leonard (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Emile Smith Rowe.
