1724796964

Birmingham City vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Fulham in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724792133

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.

27 August 2024 21:55
1724792120

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Fulham 2.

27 August 2024 21:55
1724792071

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Attempt missed. Willum Willumsson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ayumu Yokoyama.

27 August 2024 21:54
1724791989

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 August 2024 21:53
1724791920

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Foul by Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City).

27 August 2024 21:52
1724791749

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Adama Traoré (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

27 August 2024 21:49
1724791745

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Marc Leonard (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 August 2024 21:49
1724791724

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 August 2024 21:48
1724791693

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

27 August 2024 21:48
1724791651

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Emile Smith Rowe.

27 August 2024 21:47

