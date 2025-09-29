FA action will be ‘too little too late’ after ‘preventable’ Billy Vigar death, says Alex Fletcher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Bath City player Alex Fletcher believes any action from the Football Association (FA) will be “too little too late” following the “preventable” death of Billy Vigar.

Chichester forward Vigar, 21, sustained a fatal head injury after colliding with a concrete wall during his team's Isthmian League Premier Division match at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday 20 September.

Fletcher was seriously injured in a similar incident in November 2022, suffering a fractured skull after colliding with an advertising board reinforced with concrete blocks.

The 26-year-old, who briefly resumed his career with Weston-super-Mare but retired in 2024, accused the FA of ignoring calls for change after being contacted by the Government and the Professional Footballers' Association in the aftermath of his accident and fears more footballers will be killed by perimeter walls if the FA does not take serious action.

The FA said last week it plans to conduct an immediate safety review of perimeter walls at football grounds in the National League system.

"I think it's too little too late," Fletcher told BBC Breakfast. "I think if you ask Billy's family, they would say that that isn't going to bring their son back, unfortunately.

"It's something that needs to happen urgently because there are hundreds of football matches being played across the country at all levels where this kind of incident could occur again and where it's billed as a freak accident - it's an accident waiting to happen, quite frankly.

"The FA need to get hold of it quickly to ensure that another incident such as this doesn't happen again."

Vigar graduated from Arsenal's academy - leaving the club in 2024 - and also had spells at Derby, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United.

He collided with the wall as he tried to keep the ball in play and was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma.

Fletcher, who spent 10 days in a coma and is now permanently deaf in his left ear, in addition to suffering vertigo, said: "This, I think, was an entirely preventable situation.

"What's happened to Billy is absolutely tragic and I can only imagine the pain and suffering that it has caused those associated with Chichester City and his family.

"I know firsthand the pain and suffering that my family went through following my incident, made even more painful by the fact that it could have been prevented.

"The overriding emotion that I have is frustration that the calls for change haven't been listened to by the FA. I'm afraid this isn't going to be the last, if serious action isn't taken."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was among those to pay tribute to Vigar.

Fletcher called for perimeter walls to be knocked down, rebuilt with "more suitable material" or, as a last resort, covered in padding.

The Independent have contacted the FA for comment.

Additional reporting from PA