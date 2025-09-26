Mikel Arteta pays tribute to former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar following death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta says his thoughts are with the family of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar, who has died aged 21 after colliding with a concrete barrier during a match last weekend.

Vigar was playing for Chichester away to Wingate and Finchley on Saturday when the incident occurred as he tried to keep the ball in play.

He suffered a significant brain injury and was taken to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma. Chichester announced on Thursday that he had died.

Vigar joined the Arsenal academy as a 14-year-old and went on to appear for the Gunners in the EFL Trophy.

First-team boss Arteta paid tribute to Vigar at his press conference on Friday and said: "It is shocking news.

"Straight away you're thinking about the family, and how difficult it is to go through something like this in a very unexpected way.

"Hopefully they can understand how it happened, and why it happened, and obviously try to avoid this kind of thing.

"Really sad news, and our thoughts are with the family and all his loved ones."

The death comes almost three years after the Professional Footballers’ Association demanded that safety rules around advertising boards be “fully reviewed”, in a move that was sparked by a similar injury suffered by former Bath City striker Alex Fletcher.

Fletcher was forced into retirement at the age of just 25 last year as a result of serious injuries sustained when he careened into a concrete-backed advertising hoarding in November 2022, and was among those who have offered their support to Vigar after his condition was revealed.

Vigar joined Chichester this summer after spells in Sussex football with Hastings and Eastbourne Borough, having scored his first senior goal at the latter.

Additional reporting from PA