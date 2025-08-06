Man United and Newcastle submit offers for Benjamin Sesko as Leipzig striker makes his choice clear
Newcastle have submitted a new offer worth up to €90m for the RB Leipzig striker – and now Manchester United have finally made their move
Manchester United have submitted a first offer worth up to €85m for Benjamin Sesko as they battle with Newcastle for the RB Leipzig striker.
Earlier on Monday, Newcastle submitted their second offer for Sesko, worth €80m plus a further €10m in potential add-ons, in the hope of getting a deal over the line after seeing their first bid rejected. Newcastle want to secure a replacement striker for manager Eddie Howe as Liverpool pursue Alexander Isak, his top goalscorer last season.
But The Independent understands that Manchester United are convinced Sesko would prefer a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. United had been cautious, reluctant to get into a bidding war, but have now played their hand with an offer of €75m plus €10m in add-ons.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his attacking line, with Rasmus Hojlund’s future uncertain. The Slovenia international, 22, has long been on the club’s radar but is also a target of Newcastle, who missed out on Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and have an unsettled star in Isak.
Amorim’s side had looked at Liam Delap earlier in the summer, only for the Ipswich striker to favour a move to Chelsea. They are still considering Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as an alternative if Newcastle win the battle for Sesko.
The Red Devils are returning from the United States after taking part in the Premier League Summer Series, having so far made two key summer acquisitions. Matheus Cunha joined from Wolves in a £62.5m deal last month, with Bryan Mbeumo last week following in a move that could cost up to £71m after protracted negotiations with Brentford.
Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent switch. The club are still trying to shift Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments