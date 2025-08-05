Eddie Howe wants Alexander Isak to earn the 'right to train' with Liverpool

Newcastle United remain in the headlines due to the interest in striker Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe says the situation is “far from ideal”.

Nevertheless the club are searching for a potential replacement and have now made a second bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, after their first was deemed not good enough by the German side. Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No 9 of their own, are considering their own move as the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.

Elsewhere, Ruben Dias on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: