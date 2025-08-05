Transfer news live: Isak’s agent speaks out, Arsenal battle Liverpool, Man Utd offered Sesko alternative
Newcastle United remain in the headlines due to the interest in striker Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe says the situation is “far from ideal”.
Nevertheless the club are searching for a potential replacement and have now made a second bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, after their first was deemed not good enough by the German side. Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No 9 of their own, are considering their own move as the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
Man United 'lead race' for Donnarumma and eye Pope
There are mixed reports on Manchester United’s hunt for a goalkeeper this weekend.
Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport says United have moved into pole position to sign PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma after initial contact was made with the club.
But elsewhere it has been reported by TalkSport that United are considering moving for Newcastle’s Nick Pope, and that the club are reluctant to get dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea, City and others over Donnarumma.
Al Nassr give up Fernandes pursuit
Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have stopped their attempt to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes had already turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer when Al-Hilal came calling and is still uninterested in leaving Old Trafford.
Al Nassr had made informal contact with the club but decided not to continue with their talks when it became clear no deal was possible.
Amorim on Mbeumo's first outing for Man Utd
Bryan Mbeumo made his first start for Manchester United in a 2-2 draw with Everton during a pre-season friendly in the United States.
Ruben Amorim said: “He played well.
“He needs to understand the position, the movement but the first touch, the way he connected with one touch, opened a lot of space.
“You can see he’s not in the perfect condition physically but he makes a lot of runs and that can stretch a team so everything I was expecting, he delivered.”
Chelsea starlet to leave?
Chelsea youngster, Tyrique George, has decided to leave Chelsea due to interest from RB Leipzig.
George had a successful season last year playing in the Conference League but wants more first team opportunities and feels a move away will provide them.
Leipzig have made an enquiry and Fabrizio Romano says any deal would be separate to Chelsea’s bid for midfielder Xavi Simons who may go the other way.
Man Utd 'offered' Sesko alternative
Manchester United have been offered an alternative striker to Benjamin Sesko says the Manchester Evening News.
Newcastle have increased their offer for the RB Leipzig striker and the Bundesliga club are seriously considering accepting the new bid.
The Red Devils are also in talks over Sesko but are yet to make their intentions formal. Should they lose out in the race for Sesko, Fabrizio Romano says Juventus have offered them Dusan Vlahovic instead.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Manchester United, in the last three days have been offered the possibility to sign Dusan Vlahovic again.
"Vlahovic is out of Juventus project, Vlahovic is a player who can leave Juventus for a good proposal, and he’s been offered to Manchester United again.
“Manchester United’s reply during all three days was, 'we are focused on Sesko so United are waiting for that story as a priority.
"If Sesko will decide to go to Newcastle… maybe United will consider different options for the new striker. But at the moment, [no] was the answer to Vlahovic.”
Liverpool and Arsenal keen on Jacquet
Liverpool and Newcastle are both said to be interested in Arsenal target Jeremy Jacquet.
The 20-year-old centre back plays for Rennes with Jacquet drawing comparisons to fellow Frenchman William Saliba.
TBR Football claim that all three Premier League clubs hold an interest in signing him but Rennes are insisting he is not for sale after an informal approach from the Gunners.
Arsenal face Eze twist as Spurs register interest
Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window but Mikel Arteta wants a few more players to really build up some squad depth.
The next on the target list is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and the Gunners are making slow progress over a potential bid.
However, their hand may be forced by Tottenham who are being rumoured to hold an interest in Eze as well.
An injury to James Maddison on Sunday looks set to keep the midfielder on the sidelines for a while and Spurs will need a new creative players as Son Heung-min is also set to leave the club.
Eze reportedly holds a £68m release clause (which may or may not have expired) and Spurs are being encouraged to trigger it and waste no time securing a midfield replacement.
Alexander Isak's agent speaks out on transfer rumours
Alexander Isak’s agent has spoken about the transfer rumours linking his client to a move to Liverpool.
Newcastle have already rejected a bid of £110m from the Premier League champions who are believed to be preparing an increased offer.
The Express say that Isak’s agent, Gonzalo Gaitan, revealed that a decision on his future could be made soon.
Gaitan reportedly told Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah: “We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”
LAFC agree deal for Son
LAFC have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Son Heung-min.
The Evening Standard says the deal could be worth £20m which would become the record fee paid by an MLS club surpassing the £16.6m fee paid for Eammanuel Latte Lath by Atlanta United.
The 33-year-old leaves Spurs with 173 goals in 454 appearances and a Europa League winners medal after ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought in his final game.
Villa & Newcastle to fight for Calvert-Lewin?
Reports in the UK suggest that Aston Villa, Newcastle and AC Milan are three clubs considering a move for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The 28-year-old is a free agent after his Everton contract expired, and it is suggested he could be a cost-effective option for both Villa and the Magpies, with both covering only his wages.
