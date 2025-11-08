Ruben Amorim issues Benjamin Sesko injury update after Spurs drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has issued an injury update on Benjamin Sesko after the striker was forced off in the dramatic finale of Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Stoppage-time goals from Richarlison and Matthijs De Ligt cancelled each other out as Spurs and United shared the spoils in N17, but it was Mathys Tel’s 84th-minute equaliser that set up the blockbuster finish.

Just a couple of minutes after Tel’s deflected effort went in, Sesko had a golden chance to restore the Red Devils’ lead as he was slipped clean through on Guglielmo Vicario’s goal.

He was thwarted by an outstanding last-ditch challenge by Micky van de Ven, sliding in just as Sesko was about to pull the trigger to deny the Slovenian.

But things got worse for Sesko, who picked up an injury from the challenge and limped off in the dying moments of the 90, reducing Amorim’s side to 10 men due to all five substitutions having already been used up.

open image in gallery Benjamin Sesko went down holding his knee after being thwarted by a last ditch tackle by Micky van de Ven ( Getty Images )

"We have to see, we think he has a problem but let's see,” Amorim told TNT Sports after full-time.

"It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham. This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."

Amorim was later asked about Sesko’s lacklustre form in front of goal, to which he added: "That is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker.

“I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need to be a better team. I have no idea. Because is the knee we never know."

Thomas Frank also issued an update on Cristian Romero after the Spurs captain came off at the same time as Sesko, sparking injury concerns.

The Dane has quelled any fears, saying: “He was just done physically. He just came back from that injury. He's fine.”