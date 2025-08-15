Benjamin Sesko primed for Man United debut against Arsenal: ‘He is ready’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has declared that Benjamin Sesko is ready to make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal but has warned his new £200m strike force that they face a fight for their places in his revamped team.

Sesko completed his £66.5m move from RB Leipzig on Saturday but arrived too late to feature in any of United’s pre-season games.

Amorim could unleash his new attack of the Slovenian, the £62.5m buy Matheus Cunha and the £71m arrival Bryan Mbeumo on Sunday, but warned that he has other options for spots in his front three.

“First of all, we have more than three so they are fighting for the places,” he said.

But Amorim has been impressed by the work Slovenia international Sesko has done to get himself in contention.

“We didn’t have a lot of time but he is ready,” he added. “First of all, physically he is ready. That is a big component in our league. Then he is really smart, every detail that he is ask, he is a guy that is always thinking. He spends a lot of afternoons here working on his fitness. He is ready to play, we will see if he is going to start.”

Amorim said he was delighted to sign Sesko and admitted that his fee, which could rise to £73.7m, is large but said he wanted a player who could spend a long time at Old Trafford.

“I am really happy,” he said. “I think he has great potential in everything he does. He can play different types of football. He is going to feel that the Premier League is really aggressive. He is going to learn but he has great potential. I can see Ben being a striker for Manchester United for a lot of years, that is why we paid so much money to have a striker that will have his history in our club.”

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has recovered from a hamstring injury and forward Joshua Zirkzee is also fit and both are available to play against Arsenal. However, United will be without defenders Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui.

Amorim downplayed suggestions Rasmus Hojlund could leave, though the striker is a target for AC Milan, who want him on loan. “Rasmus is still our player,” said the United head coach.