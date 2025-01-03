Liverpool set price for Ben Doak as Crystal Palace chase winger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool have put a £30m price tag on Ben Doak after rejecting offers for the Scotland winger.

Doak has attracted interest from both Premier League and European clubs, with Crystal Palace reportedly making a £15m bid.

Liverpool have turned down offers out of hand and believe the 19-year-old can play for them in the future.

They are pleased with Doak’s progress on loan at Middlesbrough, where he has helped Michael Carrick’s side mount a promotion challenge, and are content to let him stay at the Riverside Stadium for the rest of the season.

After missing most of last season with injury, after undergoing knee surgery, the former Celtic player has has scored two goals and got five assists for Middlesbrough and has also excelled for Scotland, starring in their 1-0 win over Croatia in November.

Liverpool are conscious of the price other young wingers have commanded with Crysencio Summerville moving from Leeds to West Ham for £25m and Wilson Odobert joining Tottenham from Burnley for £25m and believe Doak is worth far more than £15m.

Ben Doak has impressed on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough ( Getty Images )

They let Doak leave on loan after signing a right winger, Federico Chiesa from Juventus, in the summer, though the first choice in the position, Mohamed Salah, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and could leave.

Liverpool have also recalled Scotland international right-back Calvin Ramsay from loan at Wigan. The defender made 12 appearances for the League One club.