10 sports stars who could shine in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

2025 promises to be another exciting year in the world of sport.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 stars who are expected to shine.

Ellie Kildunne

The England back was named Women’s 15s Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards in November. Kildunne, 25, helped England win the 2024 Six Nations Grand Slam, in which she was the top try-scorer, and will be targeting World Cup success on home soil in 2025.

Keely Hodgkinson

The Olympic 800m champion was crowned the British Queen of the track in Paris and won all nine of her races in the event in 2024. The 22-year-old, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours, will be back in 2025 with her sights set on breaking the 800m world record that has stood since 1983 and claiming World Championship glory in Tokyo.

Luke Littler

Darts prodigy Littler burst onto the scene at the World Championship last December, reaching the final at the age of 16. Littler has won 10 senior Professional Darts Corporation events since turning 17 – including Premier League, Grand Slam and World Series titles – and is now the biggest name in the sport.

Lauren Hemp

The talented Manchester City forward is currently recovery from knee surgery and England boss Sarina Wiegman will want her back on the field as soon as possible ahead of Euro 2025. Hemp’s direct running, pace and goal threat make her possibly the only forward guaranteed a place in Wiegman’s starting XI when fit.

Hamzah Sheeraz

Unbeaten middleweight Sheeraz, from Ilford, has shown huge promise rising through the ranks, with 17 knockout wins in 21 fights. The 25-year-old has the chance to go to the next level in challenging for his maiden world title against WBC middleweight king Carlos Adames in February.

Archie Vaughan

The son of England’s 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael, spinner Vaughan played for England’s Under-19s last summer before making his Somerset debut. Vaughan highlighted his potential in September by returning match figures of 11 for 140 as Somerset beat county champions Surrey at Taunton.

Tyler Dibling

The 18-year-old winger has come from the same Southampton academy that produced Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott. Blessed with silky ball-carrying skills, Dibling has already been capped by England at Under-21 level and attracted the attention of the biggest clubs in the land.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Having chosen to play for England instead of Wales, the Cardiff-born Exeter wing has hit the Test ground running with five tries in eight appearances. The 21-year-old has electric pace and raw strength and is expected to muscle his way into the British and Irish Lions squad for the summer tour of Australia.

Caroline Dubois

The younger sister of IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel, Dubois has made her own headlines in the boxing ring. The 23-year-old, unbeaten in 10 fights, has held the interim WBC women’s lightweight world title since August and is capable of unifying the division over the next few years.

Ben Doak

The 19-year-old Scotland winger came of age on the international scene by tormenting Croatia’s Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol at Hampden Park last month. Liverpool talent Doak has shone on loan at Middlesbrough this season with six assists for the Sky Bet Championship club in November.