Sarina Wiegman’s England are back in Women’s Nations League action ( The FA via Getty Images )

England will hope to overcome the absence of several first-choice starters as they look to back up a big win over Belgium in Bristol.

The Lionesses travel to Leuven buoyed by an excellent showing in the 5-0 thrashing of their opponents at Ashton Gate on Friday, a result to swell confidence ahead of their Women’s Euros defence later in the year. Victory came at a cost, though, with Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo all subsequently forced to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman’s squad.

That will afford the England manager the chance to look at a few of those on the fringes pushing for a place on the plane to Switzerland this summer, though Wiegman will expect a sterner test from their hosts. Belgium were desperately disappointing and will realistically need a win here to preserve hopes of avoiding relegation from Group A3 of the Women’s Nations League.

Follow all of the latest from Leuven in our live blog below: