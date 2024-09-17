Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will front BBC’s coverage of the Champions League as the broadcaster launches a new Match of the Day highlights programme.

The BBC has struck a deal worth around £20m for rights to show highlights of Uefa’s flagship competition over the next few years as it returns to terrestrial television.

The weekly show will air on Wednesday evenings, with a bonus Thursday night show in the opening round of fixtures, which are spread across three days rather than the customary two.

Game-by-game highlights of every fixture from the expanded competition will also be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer alongside the familiar television format.

Experienced and versatile broadcasters Chapman and Logan will present the programme with Gary Lineker not set to be involved. Lineker’s contract with the BBC expires at the end of the season, with speculation continuing over his potential successor.

BBC stalwart Jason Mohammad will present the first highlights show on Wednesday 18 September from 10.40pm BST.

Pundits will include former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, ex-Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and recently retired Lionesses legend Steph Houghton.

Gabby Logan will present coverage ( Getty Images )

Nedum Onuoha and Stephen Warnock will also feature as analysts.

The BBC’s deal comes at the same time as changes to the Champions League’s live coverage rights in the United Kingdom, with Amazon Prime Video making a first foray into the competition.

The subscription service will have their weekly pick of the Tuesday night games, with TNT Sports continuing to show all other fixtures.