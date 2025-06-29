The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bayern Munich vs Flamengo live: Latest team news as Europe and South America clash at Club World Cup
Flamengo have already claimed one scalp at the Club World Cup by beating Chelsea in the group stages
Bayern Munich and Flamengo meet for a place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals in a clash between two of Europe and South America’s best.
Brazilian giants Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores champions in 2021, have already claimed one scalp this tournament by beating Chelsea in the group stages.
They were rather unlucky to draw five-time European champions Bayern Munich, who finished runners-up in their pool after falling to a defeat against Benfica in their final group game.
A place in the quarter-finals, and against either Paris Saint-Germain or Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, awaits the winners of this knockout stage match in Miami.
The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?
There is the £1bn broadcasting deal, the £97m prize for the winners, the guarantee of a minimum of over £30m in revenue for the Premier League participants. There is the possibility of the kind of windfall that could bring domestic dominance for a club from outside Europe. There is the potential reward of cracking America, as everyone looks to build their brand.
In a sense, though, the Club World Cup depends upon a different kind of investment. Whatever the big financial figures, it needs buy-in: not from Fifa’s partners but from the part of the footballing family who are rarely consulted, the fans.
The Club World Cup is in a battle for hearts and minds and eyeballs. It is a matter if – and it is too early to draw definitive conclusions – people buy into it; if they invest their time, their hopes and their emotions.
Thomas Muller rejects complaints over heat at Club World Cup: ‘No excuses’
Thomas Muller has rejected complaints of “impossible” heat at the Club World Cup, citing his own age as a reason why younger players should have “no excuses”.
“We have to be in shape,” he said. “If an almost 36-year-old guy like me can run 90 minutes, then everybody should do it, so no excuses.”
Team news
Flamengo XI: Rossi; Wesley, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro; Erick, Jorginho, De Arrascaeta; Araujo, Gerson, Plata.
Bayern XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Stanisic, Tah; Laimer, Goretzka; Coman, Olise, Gnabry; Kane.
The six-minute implosion which led Flamengo to victory over Chelsea at Club World Cup
Flamengo have already been in the headlines during this inaugural Club World Cup, and it came as they delivered one of the shocks of the tournament so far.
Their clash with Premier League giants Chelsea was flipped on its head in the space of six minutes as they soared to a 3-1 win.
Relive the action below:
How Bayern Munich reached the knockouts
Bayern Munich appeared to stamp their mark as a team that will take no prisoners in this inaugural Club World Cup when they hit double digits in a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City. However, the Bavarians have slightly faltered since that ruthless opener.
They stumbled to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors, requiring a late winner from Michael Olise to get them over the line against the Argentinians, before losing 1-0 to Benfica in their final group game to forfeit top spot.
Is the heat getting to them?
How Flamengo reached the knockouts
Flamengo are among just a handful of teams still in contention that are flying the flag for non-European football in the Club World Cup.
The Brazilian giants are yet to be defeated in the competition, beating ES Tunis 2-0 before a six-minute Chelsea capitulation saw Flamengo stun the Blues in a 3-1 victory.
With a place in the knockouts already locked up, they drew with LAFC 1-1 to top the group - something that may prove their downfall having ended up with a harder opponent in the last 16.
While Flamengo will have to battle past German titans Bayern Munich to keep their Club World Cup hopes alive, Group D runners-up Chelsea got to play Benfica, who they dispatched 4-1 last night.
When is Flamengo vs Bayern Munich?
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich is due to kick off at 9pm BST on Sunday 29 June at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Good evening
After a surprise slip-up against Benfica, Bayern Munich will hope to get back on track and book their spot in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Flamengo are the Bundesliga winners’ opponents in the round of 16 with the pair contesting a place in the last eight.
Bayern’s defeat in their last outing came after strong performances against Auckland City and Boca Juniors, but they will be wary of the threat posed by their Brazilian opponents.
A second half surge in a 3-1 win over Chelsea showed the qualities that Flamengo possess as they look to deepen their run at the tournament.
