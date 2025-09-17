Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live: Cole Palmer starts in blockbuster Champions League clash
Two European hopefuls will collide in a massive early meeting in the league phase
Bayern Munich and Chelsea meet in an early collision of possible Champions League contenders in a key week one staging post in the new continental campaign.
The London club return to Europe’s top table laden with silverware, a Europa Conference League crown secured in Enzo Maresca’s first season and backed up with Club World Cup success during the summer. Hopes are high that Chelsea can now contend for prizes of perhaps greater meaning – though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.
This will be a useful early test for Maresca’s side against a Bayern team that will harbour ambitions of another Champions League success themselves, and boast Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in their squad.
The Germans exited at the quarter-final stage last year against an impressive Inter Milan having suffered three defeats during the league phase, and will hope for better this season. A free-scoring start in the Bundesliga, with 14 goals in three games, will leave confidence high for Harry Kane and co. ahead of their opening European outing.
Bayern Munich 0-0 Chelsea
8 mins: First Bayern attack as Kane latches onto a header, well over the bar however.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool are already two goals to the good against Atletico Madrid.
Bayern Munich 0-0 Chelsea
6 mins: CHANCE! It had been a pretty nothing few minutes as both sides ticked around their back lines, but Chelsea just carved Bayern open at the back!
It’s played down the right before a delivery finds Enzo Fernandez on the penalty spot, but he can’t get a shot away.
Bayern Munich 0-0 Chelsea
2 mins: Great noise inside the Allianz, as you’d expect on a European night.
It’s Chelsea who come forward first as Gusto latches onto an over-the-top ball before firing in a dangerous ball towards Neto.
He’s pressured enough to deny any meaningful attempt as the ball goes out for a throw.
Chelsea players were appealing to the ref about something, maybe a handball, but it’s waved away.
The teams are out
Ahhh, it’s good to hear that anthem again.
Moments away from kick-off in Munich.
Closing in on kick-off
Under 10 minutes until we get underway at the Allianz Arena for this clash of Champions League contenders?
Can Chelsea show off their “world champions” prowess in Munich? Or will Bayern do the damage on home turf?
Stay tuned for all the action, next.
Enzo Maresca speaks before kick-off
"The beginning of the game is very important, the first 10-15 minutes, but it is a game of 90 to 100 minutes. For sure the beginning is very important tonight,” he told TNT Sports.
"They [Bayern] are for sure a very good team. For me one of the favourites in this competition. But at the same time I think any team can have weakness and we are going to try to exploit them tonight."
Chelsea not distracted by Champions League during Brentford draw, says Enzo Maresca
Chelsea will hope to build on Conference League and Club World Cup success with glory in Europe’s most premier competition - though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.
Enzo Maresca rejected suggestions Chelsea were suffering a Champions League distraction at the Gtech.
“Joao Pedro before the game told me he was not fit a hundred per cent, better he doesn’t play,” Maresca revealed. “If I was thinking about Bayern Munich, Joao (would be) on the bench. But he played because the focus was about tonight.
“If we want to play again Champions League next season, we need to do well in the Premier League.”
Chelsea's fond memories of the Allianz
Safe to say Chelsea know how to do a Champions League night right in Munich...
