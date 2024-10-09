Bayern vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and final score as Pernille Harder scores hattrick
Arsenal kick off their Champions League group stage with a tough encounter in Germany
Arsenal commenced their Women’s Champions League campaign with a trip to Germany in Group C, but the formidable Bayern Munich proved far too strong as they ran out 5-2 winners - despite the Gunners initially taking the lead. Jonas Eidevall’s side reached this stage of the tournament having come through qualifying: they faced Hacken in a two-legged tie and progressed 4-1 on aggregate though they lost the first leg 1-0 away from home.
And they’re going to need those powers of recovery again in the group stage, as Mariona Caldentey’s first-half opener proved nothing but a false dawn in the end. Glodis Perla Viggosdottir levelled matters just before half-time, with Sydney Lohmann then burying a low near-post strike to put Bayern ahead. It looked as though that might be that, but Laia Codina equalised for Arsenal against the run of play with a fine header - only for Pernille Harder to then run riot, scoring a hat-trick in 15 minutes to give Bayern a big victory and leave Arsenal needing a reaction next time out.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below:
Bunny Shaw scores as Man City shock holders Barcelona in Women’s Champions League
Manchester City produced a statement win on their Women’s Champions League return as Gareth Taylor’s side defeated holders FC Barcelona 2-0 in their Group D opener at the Joie Stadium.
Naomi Layzell, the 20-year-old defender signed from Bristol City in the summer, put the hosts in front with a 36th-minute finish, the first goal of her career to date. Layzell then added an assist to her memorable evening as she set up Khadija Shaw to score the second with 13 minutes of normal time to go.
It was City’s first game in the competition proper since 2020-21, when they had beaten Barcelona 2-1 in a quarter-final second leg at the same venue but lost 4-2 on aggregate.
Barca went on to lift the trophy for the first time that season and have appeared in each of the three finals since, winning the last two.
Taylor had spoken before this meeting of his excitement at seeing his side test themselves against the team he had no doubt are the best in the women’s game - and will have been delighted at the performance that followed.
Shaw scores as Man City shock holders Barcelona in Women’s Champions League
Man City 2-0 Barcelona: Shaw added to Naomi Layzell’s first-half goal to start the group with victory
FT - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Full time stats:
Possession 41% - 59%
Shots 13 - 17
On target 4 - 6
Big chances 5 - 1
Corners 4 - 7
FT - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
There’s the whistle and it’s a massive three points, a very well deserved victory and a brilliant memory - 2-0 the final score against the reigning champions of Europe.
90+6’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Almost there now. Barcelona haven’t come close to getting themselves back in this match, in truth - lots of possession and pressure but very little in terms of goalmouth chances.
Leon rifles a shot from about 30 yards, which goes almost the same distance over. A huge win for City, this.
90+2’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Layzell has to be helped off the pitch as she goes down under no pressure - possibly a twist or cramp, hopefully nothing more sinister.
88’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Into the closing minutes - it’s a bit back and forth now as Barcelona overcommit. Six minutes added on, as Aleixandri goes off, replaced by Alanna Kennedy.
Just about 5,500 in the Joie Stadium for the match tonight.
84’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Aleixandri goes down in a heap and looks in plenty of discomfort, so it’s a bit of treatment for the City defender.
An immense performer tonight, the Spaniard.
Barcelona changes coming up: Putellas, Bonmati and Walsh off; Paredes, Vicky Lopez and Nazareth on.
80’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Into the last ten minutes of the game and City know they are very nearly there now. Still work to do though.
Roord replaces Park and Fowler goes off, Fujino on in her place.
GOAL! 76’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Where has that come from!! City have barely been in the Barcelona half since the break, but Shaw makes yet another run in behind and a pass from deep finds her racing past Leon, she rounds Coll and scuffs a shot a little - but that just means it goes under the keeper and behind the onrushing defender who tries to make the block!
It trickles over the line and City have their second of the night, 2-0!
74’ - Man City 1-0 Barcelona
Rolfo off, Brugts on for Barcelona. Graham Hansen again causes problems with a run behind, it eventually finds Bonmati and her deflected effort loops off the bar and over. Corner to the Catalans, but City clear once more.
A little over 15 minutes remaining and it’s very much one-way traffic now. Greenwood and Putellas have a marginal collision in the box and the latter has a bit of a strop
