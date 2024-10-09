Bayern vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and final score as Pernille Harder scores hattrick

( REUTERS )

Arsenal commenced their Women’s Champions League campaign with a trip to Germany in Group C, but the formidable Bayern Munich proved far too strong as they ran out 5-2 winners - despite the Gunners initially taking the lead. Jonas Eidevall’s side reached this stage of the tournament having come through qualifying: they faced Hacken in a two-legged tie and progressed 4-1 on aggregate though they lost the first leg 1-0 away from home.

And they’re going to need those powers of recovery again in the group stage, as Mariona Caldentey’s first-half opener proved nothing but a false dawn in the end. Glodis Perla Viggosdottir levelled matters just before half-time, with Sydney Lohmann then burying a low near-post strike to put Bayern ahead. It looked as though that might be that, but Laia Codina equalised for Arsenal against the run of play with a fine header - only for Pernille Harder to then run riot, scoring a hat-trick in 15 minutes to give Bayern a big victory and leave Arsenal needing a reaction next time out.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below: